Top 10 of ’24: new monuments, weather wreaks havoc

American Legion Commander Randy Matthews stands with one of five new monuments after unveiling it during a dedication ceremony on Veterans Day. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Editor’s note: As the end of 2024 draws near, the Van Wert independent is publishing what it judges to be the Top 10 stories of the year. Articles featuring two stories each will be published daily, with the top two stories published on Tuesday, December 31. Today’s article features the No. 4 and No. 3 top stories.

No. 4 – Local legion post dedicates long awaited monuments

Many months of planning and work came to fruition on November 11 with the unveiling of five new monuments and two new benches at Van Wert American Legion Post 178’s Memorial Park on W. Main St.

On a brisk Monday morning, a well attended dedication ceremony was held at the park, followed by a short Veterans Day service. Monuments for veterans that served in non-conflicts, Persian Gulf, Afghanistan as well as law enforcement, and fire and EMS for all of Van Wert County were unveiled, along with tiles/bricks with names of local veterans.

“Today we are here to honor those men and women who have chosen to serve in the ranks but even more so to honor those who are often the forgotten – those being our first responders, law enforcement, corrections officers, 911 dispatchers, as well as our firefighters and EMTs,” Post 178 Past Commander Ken Myers said. “These men and women are our first line of defense. As we discussed it, we came to the conclusion that there is really nothing honoring our countywide law enforcement and fire and EMS, so we thought it was only appropriate that we add something to where family members can come in and reflect on anyone who has served the community and the country.”

Memorial Park previously served as a cemetery many decades ago, but it was moved to Woodland Cemetery.

In 1925, a monument was erected in the southeast corner of the park honoring those who perished in World War I. That monument still stands today. In 1985, a monument was erected to be the focal point honoring World War II, Korean War and Vietnam casualties. He also noted that less than one percent of the population serves in the military.

The dedication ceremony also included the presentation of a flag that flew over the U.S. Capital Building, a wreath presentation, a 21-gun salute and taps.

Plans to add the new monuments were first announced in July, 2022, and funds were raised for the project.

“It’s kind of emtional seeing it finally complete,” Myers said. “It was overwhelming at times but it shows hard work pays off.”

No. 3 – Various weather events impact the area

The Orchard Island area of Indian Lake was hit hard by a mid-March tornado. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

A heatwave gripped the area in mid-June, as dangerous conditions caused by temperatures in the 90s and high humidity impacted Van Wert County and the surrounding area for over a week. As residents looked for ways to stay cool, officials with Main Street Van Wert made the decision to postpone the organization’s annual Block Party until August.

Due to a lack of rain, the county and the entire region was forced to deal with moderate to severe drought conditions throughout the summer and well into the fall.

For many people, it was too close for comfort. An hour southeast of Van Wert County, the National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-3 tornado devastated the Indian Lake area on March 14. The tornado, packing wind speeds of 136-165 miles per hour, touched down at the southern end of Indian Lake at approximately 8 p.m. Thursday and caused severe damage to homes and businesses in the Lakeview and Russells Point communities, along with the Orchard Island area near Russells Point. Approximately two dozen people were injured and three were killed.

A series of other tornadoes touched down the same day in Mercer and Auglaize counties. One of the tornadoes formed in Mercer County, near Rockford, moved in to Auglaize County near St. Marys, then hit the Glacier Hills Campground near Wapakoneta. A twister also hit the Grand Manor Mobile Home Park in Celina. At least two people reportedly suffered minor injuries. A number of other structures in the Celina area also sustained notable damage, including a distribution center and a warehouse owned by R.J. Corman Western Ohio Lines.

On May 9, two tornadoes touched down in Paulding County – one in Melrose and one near Arthur. They were rated EF-0 and EF-1 twisters, but still left a trail of damage. Fortunately, there were no injuries.

While technically not a weather phenomenom, many local residents were treated to rare sightings of the Northern Lights – once in May and again in October.

