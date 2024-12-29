Weekend roundup: girls, boys hoops

VW independent sports

Boys basketball

Ottoville 45 Van Wert 44

OTTOVILLE — The foul line was the difference during Saturday’s game between Ottoville and Van Wert.

The Big Green finished the game 9-of-15 from the free throw line while Van Wert was 0-2, with both attempts coming with 2.3 seconds left in the game. The misses allowed Ottoville to shake off Friday’s loss to Crestview and escape with a 45-44 victory.

Van Wert’s Cohen Bragg drives the baseline during Saturday’s game against Ottoville. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

Van Wert was plagued by foul trouble throughout the game. Zach Crummey sat out the entire second quarter and much of the third quarter due to fouls , while fellow starters Keaten Welch and Cohen Bragg were saddled with three fouls each.

The Cougars raced out to a 21-15 first quarter lead, with Crummey scoring six points and Bragg adding five. Van Wert led by as many as eight points in the third quarter, but Ottoville opened the final period with a 9-0 scoring run, including back-to-back buckets by Ashton Miller that gave the Big Green a 44-40 lead.

Ottoville’s Landon Horstman led all scorers with 13 points and Miller added 12. Crummey led Van Wert with 12 points and Welch chipped in with 10.

Van Wert (3-6) will travel to Elida on Friday and Ottoville (6-4) will host Minster on Saturday.

Girls basketball

Lincolnview 61 Anna 44

NEW BREMEN — Lincolnview won the T&T Auto Holiday Tournament championship with Saturday’s 61-44 victory over Anna.

Kiera Breese drilled five treys, including three in the third quarter, and finished with 27 points. Emerson Walker scored 17 points, including 13 in the first half and Ashlyn Price added 15 points. Lincolnview (5-5) led 18-11 after one quarter, 28-25 at halftime and 50-36 after three quarters.

Lincolnview will host Van Wert in a girls-boys varsity doubleheader at 5 p.m. on Saturday. The boys game will follow at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Ottawa-Glandorf 51 Crestview 36

OTTAWA — Undefeated Ottawa-Glandorf (7-0) enjoyed a 51-36 win over Crestview on Saturday.

Ellie Kline led Crestview with 17 points and Kaci Gregory added nine. Ottawa-Glandorf’s Liv Grothause led all scorers with 19 points and Kaitlyn Kimmet added 11.

The Lady Knights (8-3) will host Antwerp on January 7.