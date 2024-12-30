D. Christopher Wilson

D. Christopher Wilson, 72, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2024, at Vancrest of Van Wert, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on November 20, 1952, the oldest child of G. Dale and Eloise Wilson, who both preceded him in death. Chris was a 1971 graduate of Van Wert High School and held a degree in computer science from Miami University. He was the past president of The Peoples Bank and Trust Company and the owner of Time-Temp Promotions.

He was involved in a number of community organizations, including Van Wert Civic Theater, Van Wert City Council, Van Wert Elks Lodge # 1197, and was a past Master of the Van Wert Lodge #218 of Free and Accepted Masons.

On June 8, 1996, he married the love of his life, Jody, who preceded him in death this past April. Chris cherished the memories of their vacations to Hawaii, especially the time spent on The Big Island. They treasured every minute in Hawaii, whether sharing memories or anticipating their next trip.

Chris enjoyed gardening, fishing, the beach, cooking, photography, his pet cats, and Ohio State football. He loved spending time with his grandsons, Myles and Levi Ogdahl. His friends and family appreciated his fun-loving ways and keen sense of humor.

He is survived by his two daughters, Jennifer (Chris) Houston and Mary (Matt) Ogdahl; grandsons, Myles and Levi Ogdahl; sisters, Martha (Louis) Balyeat and Linda Baum; brother, Scott (Beth) Wilson, and numerous nieces and nephews. Chris is also survived by the mother of his daughters, Kristen Gunsett (Wilson) Winn.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Heather Lauren Wilson.

A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, January 11, at the Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Chapel, Van Wert, with Chaplain Steven Haddix officiating. Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the Van Wert County Humane Society.

To share in Chris’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.