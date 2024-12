Glenmore Rd. fire…

Multiple fire departments were summoned to a Sunday night house fire on Glenmore Rd., north of Walnut Grove Rd. The call came in shortly after 9:30 p.m. and firefighters from Ohio City, Wren, Willshire, Convoy and Rockford were dispatched to the scene, along with Van Wert County CERT. The home was fully engulfed in flames when emergency crews arrived and the structure was a total loss. Check back for updates. Bob Barnes photos