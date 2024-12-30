Lancer boys, Van Wert girls post wins

VW independent sports

Lincolnview 52 Ada 47 (boys)

Led by Max Hammons, Lincolnview surprised Ada 52-47 on Monday night, a victory that snapped a four game losing streak.

Lincolnview trailed 12-11 after one quarter and 24-20 at halftime. Entering the fourth quarter, the Lancers trailed by one, 36-35, but Hammons got hot and scored eight of his 15 points in the final period. Chayse Overholt hit his third trey of the game and added a foul shot in the fourth quarter, and Kreston Tow added a basket and free throw. Overholt finished with 10 points and Zander Coil put in 12 points, including five in the first quarter and again in the third quarter.

Carson Conley and Slade Grossman each scored 10 points for Ada (8-3).

Lincolnview (3-5) will host Fort Recovery Friday night.

Van Wert 45 Delphos St. John’s 38 (girls)

DELPHOS — Van Wert had four players finish in double figues and the Lady Cougars picked up their second victory of the season with a 45-38 road win over Delphos St. John’s.

Van Wert led 11-10 after the first quarter, with Kendra Deehring accounting for five points and Katie DeAmicis and Amaya Dowdy each hitting a trey. Deehring added five more points in the second quarter and Jazzlyn Florence put in five points as the Lady Cougars expanded the lead to 24-16 at the halftime break. Van Wert led 30-26 after three quarters.

Dowdy led the Lady Cougars with 11 points while DeAmicis, Deehring and Florence each added 10 points. Ava Hershey led Delphos St. John’s with 11 points, all in the second half, and Megan Keiner scored 10 points, including five in the first quarter.

Van Wert (2-7) will play at Lincolnview in a girls-boys varsity doubleheader at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Delphos St. John’s (0-11) will travel to Fort Jennings on Thursday.