Lincolnview BOE makes ESC switch

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Effective July 1, Lincolnview Local Schools will switch its affiliation from the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center to the Mercer County Educational Service Center. The decision, which involves a two year contract, became official with a 5-0 vote by the Lincolnview school board during a special meeting held on Monday.

The idea of the switch was first brought up by Superintendent Jeff Snyder during the November meeting of the board. At the time, he said he had been impressed with the ESC’s gifted programs and the larger number of personnel they employ in that area, as well as the high level of professional development and other services the agency provides. He also said the Mercer County ESC was a better fit for Lincolnview because of the services they provide that he believes could take the school district “to the next level” of excellence.

Board President Eric Germann reads aloud a resolution switching ESC affiliations.

During Monday’s special meeting, Western Buckeye ESC Treasurer Tricia Taylor requested the board wait two years before making a change.

“Having been aware of the potential change of ESC affiliation for less than two months, we have not had the opportunity to address the perceived gaps in services we provide,” Taylor said in a prepared statement. “This is a crucial decision that not only affects our ESC and Lincolnview Local Schools but more importantly, has a direct impact on the employees who call this community home.

She also noted some Western Buckeye ESC employees may face a reduction in contract days or a loss of employment altogether. She added employees who might be transferred to Mercer County ESC could experience significant changes, including adjustments to insurance and other employee benefits.

“Given the magnitude of this decision, I believe it is too substantial to be made in such a short time frame, she said. “We respectfully request that you allow us the opportunity to work over the next couple of years to address and meet or exceed your expectations.”

District resident Carly Smith, questioned how a change would affect continuity of services of students currently on IEPs (Individualized Education Programs) and how Mercer County ESC could benefit and enhance speech therapy and other specialized programs. Snyder said current no changes will be made immediately and he said the decision could be made where the Western Buckeye ESC continues the same services with the same people in the same positions.

“Right now we’re looking at no one changing their job titles or job descriptions or things like that,” he explained. “There are services from Western Buckeye that we may never want to change if they allow us to continue purchasing services from them – it might be a 50-50 split down the road, eventually it could be 80-20.”

After the meeting, Snyder said he plans to sit down with Western Buckeye ESC officials and share the things the district is going after, and he stressed the district isn’t leaving the ESC entirely.

“We’re going to pick things we think they do very well,” he said. “The only thing that’s changing is the affilation. I think the biggest thing here is how can we handle the ever changing world of public education in Ohio and how to keep up with this…we have the best of both worlds right now – we have the six schools in the Western Buckeye ESC and then we have 13 schools in the Mercer County ESC, so now we’re able to tap into 19 different school districts’ ideas.”

Snyder also said he expects the district will pay approximately the same amount services from both ESCs.