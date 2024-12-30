Marjiann C. Noll

Marjiann C. Noll, 71, of Ohio City passed away at Divine Rehabilitation & Nursing at Shane Hill, Rockford, Saturday evening, December 28, 2024.

She was born on July 1, 1953, in Van Wert the daughter of Roy Alton and Marjorie Christine (Harmon) Ernie, who both preceded her in death. On June 8, 1985, she married Duane M. “Duey” Noll and they were married almost 40 years.

In addition to her husband, other survivors include three nieces, Kim Ernie of Ohio City, Lana (Rich) Kadel of Fort Wayne, and Shawn (Mike) Jones of Ohio City; three great nephews, Lance Ehrsam, Coby Jones and Colson Jones; a great niece, Haley Ehrsam; two great-great-nieces, Harper and Laelynn Ehrsam; four sisters-in-law, Sue Douglas, Carol Caffield, Marlene (Kenny) Straub and Deb (Marvin) Double, and three brothers-in-law, John Noll, Roger Noll and Dan Higgins.

In addition her parents, Marjiann was preceded in death by her brother, LeRoy Edward Ernie; sister-in-law, Sue Ernie; in-laws, Lowell and Neva Noll; sisters-in-law, Donna Lyons and Judy Noll; brothers-in-law, Jerry Douglas and Bill Lyons, a nephew, Billy Lyons.

Marjiann was a 1971 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School. She worked for Federal Mogul for 25 years. Marjiann loved her pets.

Services will held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 4, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Christopher Hirschy officiating. Interment will follow at Ohio City Woodlawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 3-7 p.m. Friday, January 3, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.