Random Thoughts: year end edition

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

The final 2024 edition of Random Thoughts centers around NWC boys basketball, a basketball doubleheader, coaches and the holidays, the Cleveland Cavaliers, a backup quarterback and the worst of the worst.

NWC

In case you haven’t noticed, the NWC is loaded with really good boys basketball teams this season.

Spencville (8-0) should be a top 5 team in Division VI when the first poll of the season comes out and Bluffton (6-1) may not be far behind. The only loss was by two points to Arlington.

Crestview (7-3) got off to a slow start (1-2) but now is in the middle of a five game winning streak. By the way, Crestview’s three losses have come to teams with a combined 24-2 record.

Allen East (6-2) has two losses by a combined nine points, and while Lima Central Catholic is just 5-3, closer examination shows the three losses have come to Division II Toledo St. Francis (7-1), 8-0 Spencerville and 8-1 Shawnee.

Saturday

Lincolnview will host Van Wert in the annual YWCA Human Trafficking Awareness game on Saturday. It’s a varsity doubleheader, with the girls game tipping off at 5 p.m. (yes, that’s correct, 5 p.m.), followed by the boys game approximately 20 minutes after the completion of the first game. The JV teams will play earlier in the day.

I like this set up and I wish more schools would do it from time to time. It’s been done elsewhere and while it can present some challenges, it’s also a fun time for the fans. The main challenge is locker room space. Some schools have it, some don’t and those who don’t have to improvise.

It’s not always an easy undertaking but it would be nice to see at least a couple times per season.

Holidays

I haven’t talked to high school coaches here about it, but I’m betting they’ll agree with this.

I had a high school varsity basketball coach tell me years ago that he couldn’t wait for the winter holiday break to be over. While he personally enjoyed the holidays, he didn’t like the fact that his players were out of their routine for roughly two weeks. Oh sure, his team would practice and they’d play 2-4 games, but he said they were completely out of their routine and structure. No school, no classes, staying up late, sleeping in, lots of delicious food, etc. – he was happy when the break was over so his players could get back to the routine.

Cavs

Admittedly, I haven’t watched a lot of NBA action this year. In fact, it’s been next to none, but I’ve kept up through box scores, stories, game recaps etc. and one things I’ve learned is the Cleveland Cavaliers are good – real good. Hopefully, they can sustain their success throughout the season and postseason. After the dreadful showing by the Browns this year, Cleveland fans can use me a pick-me-up.

DTR

Dear Cleveland Browns,

Dorian Thompson-Robinson is not a starting-caliber quarterback. He may be a heck of a nice guy and he may prepare and practice like a true pro, but he’s not starting caliber. Sadly, it appears he’s No. 3 material at best. I don’t think you need to see more to realize that.

Signed, A frustrated fan

The worst?

I wonder which team is the worst out of these – The New York Jets, New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers.

Asking for a friend.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com. Have a safe and happy New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day!