Ted Eugene Bollenbacher

Ted Eugene Bollenbacher, 71, of Rockford, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 27, 2024, after a brief illness.

Ted was born January 1, 1953, in Decatur, Indiana to John Junior Bollenbacher and Phyllis Louise (Hoblet) Ayres, who both preceded him in death.

Ted attended Parkway High School, where he was a standout pitcher for the Panthers. He threw four no-hitters in league play, was a member of the Mercer County All-Star team from 1968 to 1971, and was named to the Ohio All-State team in 1970. After graduating in 1971, Ted was recruited to play baseball for Rangely Junior College and later for Western Michigan University. He was named Rangely’s Most Valuable Player in 1973. In 2013, Ted was inducted into the Parkway High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

Ted worked for Alexander and Bebout and Kitchen’s Incorporated in Van Wert, Ohio, for nine years, and later worked at Rockford Construction Services in Rockford from 1990 to June, 1999. In 1999, he began a partnership with Michael Schmidt called Renovations-R-Us, LLC. Their primary business involved the remodeling of kitchens and bathrooms. He retired in December 2014 due to the need for a kidney transplant, which he received from a dear lady named Mrs. Kay Brandt of Rockford.

Ted enjoyed reading history books, hunting, fishing, and camping. He thoroughly enjoyed planting a large garden every year and sharing his bounty with his family, friends at church, and neighbors. One of Ted’s greatest pleasures was spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a member of Mt. Tabor Church of God in Celina, and enjoyed fellowship with his church family. Ted will be remembered for his kind heart, quick wit, and willingness to lend a hand to anyone in need. He will be deeply missed.

Survived by his wife of 49 years, Sandra (Brandt) Bollenbacher of Rockford; children, Adam (Julie) Bollenbacher of Coldwater; Aaron (Whitney) Bollenbacher of Rockford; stepmother, Janice Bollenbacher, Rockford; grandchildren, Abigail Bollenbacher of Coldwater; Jacob Bollenbacher of Coldwater; Cameron Jane Bollenbacher of Rockford; Frankie Kay Bollenbacher of Rockford, as well as his sister, Karen (John) Casey of Columbus.

In addition to his parents, Ted was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, John Casey.

A celebration of Ted’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, at Mt. Tabor Church of God, Celina, with Pastor Darwin Dunten officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service, from 9-11 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio or to Mt. Tabor Church of God.

To share in Ted’s online memorial, visit www.ketchamripley.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home, Rockford.