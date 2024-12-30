Two great shows planned for NPAC

By Quincy Thompson

Families, get ready to experience unforgettable moments of magic and wonder this spring at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. With two incredible shows designed to captivate audiences of all ages, there’s no better time to bring the whole family together for live entertainment.

First, step into a dazzling world of ice and enchantment with Wizard of Oz on Ice, at 6 p.m. Thursday, February 27. This one-of-a-kind performance transforms the beloved classic into a mesmerizing skating spectacle right on the Niswonger stage. From Dorothy’s ruby slippers to the Emerald City, the iconic story unfolds on a shimmering rink with breathtaking choreography and stunning costumes. Perfect for kids and adults alike, this magical journey will have you cheering for courage, heart, and home. Presented by First Federal of Van Wert, and Supported by Fuerst Family Chiropractic and Jeffery-Mohr Family Dentistry.

The Wizard on Oz on Ice will offer a twist to the classic tale. Photos submitted

Then, prepare to be amazed by the extraordinary feats of Rick Thomas: Illusionist, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 26. Known for his jaw-dropping magic and captivating stage presence, Rick Thomas combines mesmerizing tricks with heartfelt storytelling. From levitating wonders to mind-bending illusions, his performance will leave your family spellbound and talking about it long after the curtain closes on his grand finale.

These shows aren’t just performances – they’re opportunities to create cherished family memories. Watching your child’s eyes light up as the Wizard’s world comes to life or gasping in amazement at Rick Thomas’s illusions are experiences that will stay with you forever. So gather your loved ones, and let’s make this spring a season of wonder and joy for your family. See you at the show.

Van Wert LIVE entertainment has been brought to you all year long with the help of 2024 annual sponsors: Statewide Ford, Central Insurance, First Federal of Van Wert, and OhioHealth. We bid farewell to 2024 and welcome 2025 with new shows and sponsors bringing amazing shows to the Niswonger. For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, visit the box office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, call 419.238.6722, or get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.