Carol Zuber

Carol Zuber, 82, of Payne, passed away Monday, December 30, 2024, at Vancrest of Payne.

Carol was born in Paulding on February 19, 1942, a daughter of Roy and Elenore (Guysinger) Flaugh, who both preceded her in death.

Carol Huber

Carol dedicated 20 years of her life as a teacher’s aide at Wayne Trace Schools, making a lasting impact on the students and staff she worked with. Her strong faith guided her every step, and she was an active member of Divine Mercy Catholic Church, where she found great joy in serving others. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Carol’s love for her family was unwavering, and she cherished every moment spent with them. Her kindness, compassion, and deep faith left an enduring legacy to all who knew her.

She will be sadly missed by her husband, Russell; children, Debra (Keith Hartman) Zuber, Angela (Lonnie) Bristol, and Beth (Curtis) Lichty; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Flaugh and Kathy Flaugh; eight grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

Carol was preceded in death by her brothers, Jerry and Gene Flaugh.

Viewing will be held from 4-6:30 p.m. Sunday, January 5, with a rosary service at 6:30 p.m. at Dooley Funeral Home, Payne. Viewing will also be held from 9-9:30 a.m. Monday, January 6, at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, January 6, at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, Payne. She will be laid to rest in St John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Payne.

Preferred memorials: the Divine Mercy Catholic School or the Vancrest activities fund.

Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.

