Man jailed after stabbing incident

VW independent staff/submitted information

A Van Wert man was arrested and jailed for felonious assault, after city police were summoned to a S. Race St. residence to investigate a domestic violence incident.

Thurman Daniels

The call to 321 S. Race St. came in at approximately 10:40 p.m. Monday. It was alleged Thurman Daniels, 33, was upset with his wife and his teenage stepson and pulled a knife on both of them.

According to a report issued by Police Chief Doug Weigle, the wife used her hand to try to protect herself from getting stabbed and suffered superficial injuries to her right hand and face. Her son then grabbed another knife and stabbed Daniels in the back in an attempt to protect his mother. The VW independent does not publish names of victims.

Daniels was treated for a superficial injury then was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. Daniels admitted he was very intoxicated.

A report will be sent to the Van Wert County Prosecutor Eva Yarger consideration of additional charges.