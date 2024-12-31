Penny L. Tyler

Penny L. Tyler, 69, beloved mother, sister, grandmother and friend, passed away at 2:18 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2024, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

She was born on February 15, 1955, in Van Wert, to Ralph E. and Romaine (Bayles) Feasby. On July 7, 1973, she married Clifford L. “Butch” Tyler Jr.

Penny and Butch owned and operated Tyler’s Short Stop in Van Wert, for many years.

Penny had a passion for crocheting, found joy in playing the piano, and was an avid bird watcher. Penny also loved to unwind watching game shows. Above all, Penny cherished her role as a mother and grandmother. She took great pride in her children and created countless cherished memories with her grandchildren. Time spent with family was her greatest joy.

Penny is survived by her daughter, Sara (Paul) Sturwold of Van Wert; four grandchildren, Addison, Memphis and Charlee Sturwold and Callie Tyler; three sisters, Anna (Danny) Dunlap of Van Wert, Debra (Dave) Keuneke of Rockford, and Nancy Riley of Rockford, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Romaine Feasby; her husband, Butch Tyler; her son Clifford L. “Rocky” Tyler III; a grandson, Clifford L. “Caleb” Tyler IV; a sister, Sharon Scott; a brother, Bruce Feasby, and nephews, Michael Feasby and David Scott.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 4, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory, Van Wert, with Rev. David To, officiating. Viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, at the funeral home. A private family burial in Tomlinson Cemetery, Mercer County, will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.