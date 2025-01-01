Linda L. Spoor

Linda L. Spoor, 65, of Van Wert, passed away peacefully at OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital on Tuesday, December 31, 2024.

She was born on January 3, 1959, in Van Wert to William E. and Charlene (Sinning) Spoor.

Linda Spoor

Linda had a passion for playing “Dingo” in Westerville, Ohio, and cherished her many friendships within the Columbus deaf community. She had a special place in her heart for cats and often found joy in sewing and crocheting. Linda remained active with the Silver Sneakers at the Van Wert Y.M.C.A.

Linda is survived by her son, Thomas J. Spoor of Van Wert; her two grandchildren; a brother, Rick L. Spoor; her sisters, Debbie (Mike) Baxter and Brenda (Darren) Watkins, and many nieces and nephews.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, William E. (Chris) Spoor, and a nephew, David M. Baxter.

Services will be organized at a later date.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be directed to the Van Wert County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory, Van Wert.