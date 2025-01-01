More than $90M in illegal drugs seized

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Law enforcement task forces organized under the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission confiscated more than $92 million in illegal drugs in 2024, along with 560 firearms and $4.7 million in currency, Ohio Attorney General Yost announced earlier this week.

“The number of illegal drugs and weapons taken off our streets this year is impressive thanks to our drug task forces, but the true measure of their success is the countless lives spared from overdoses and addiction,” Yost said. “I’m grateful to every sheriff and police chief, along with our federal partners, who fuel our efforts to thwart drug trafficking.”

Since 2019, OOCIC task forces have seized more than 288,000 prescription pills, 1,154 pounds of fentanyl, 1,994 pounds of cocaine and 2,334 firearms.

Under OOCIC’s direction, task forces are formed through collaborative efforts and often involve local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. Specifically, major drug interdiction task forces operate throughout the state with a focus on seizing illegal narcotics, weapons and cash before they impact Ohio communities.

OOCIC major drug task forces operate in 17 Ohio counties, serving 52.6 percent of the state’s population.