Two accidents…

A home at the intersection of Lincoln Highway and Liberty Union Road (above) sustained moderate damage after it was hit Tuesday afternoon. A vehicle was parked by the house when it was struck by one of two vehicles involved in an accident, causing it to be pushed into the home. There were minor injuries, but all medical treatment was declined. The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Convoy Fire and EMS were at the scene. Brake failure may have been the cause of New Year’s Day rollover accident (below) at the intersection of U.S. 224 and Ohio 49 near Wren. It occurred at approximately 10:15 a.m. Van Wert County Sheriff’s deputies and the Wren Fire Department responded to the scene and three minors in the car were checked for injuries. Bob Barnes photos