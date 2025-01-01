VWCT Youth Theatre to present Matilda the Musical
VW independent staff/submitted information
The Van Wert Civic Theatre Youth Theatre is set to present a magical youth production of Matilda the Musical. In collaboration with Van Wert Live, the show will take the stage at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, bringing Roald Dahl’s beloved story to life.
About the show
Matilda the Musical is a high-energy, heartwarming tale filled with humor, magic, and courage. The story follows Matilda Wormwood, a brilliant young girl with a telekinetic gift, who is neglected by her self-absorbed parents. She finds refuge in her love of books and in her kind teacher, Miss Honey. As Matilda faces off against the tyrannical headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, she uses her intelligence, telekinetic powers, and a little rebellion to bring about change and fight for justice.
Cast
Main roles:
- Sophia Stoller as Matilda
- Raygan Rockwood as Trunchbull
- Evvy Lamb as Miss Honey
- Dante Lippi as Mr. Wormwood
- Meah Johnson as Mrs. Wormwood
- Elijah Foudy as Michael Wormwood
- Allison Owens as Mrs. Phelps
- Grant Bonifas as Escapologist
- Jasleen Sharma as Acrobat
Littles:
- Meadow Hamilton as Lavender
- Lonnie Clevenger as Amanda
- Vivian Laukhuf as Alice
- Ivy Lippi as Hortensia
- Rawli Smith as Bruce
- Mox Sinn as Nigel
- Emerson Eby as Eric
- Grayson Baker as Tommy
- August Clevenger, Ryker DeVelvis, Shooter Springer, and Liam Webb as Henchmen
- Katelyn Beining, Briar Miller, Sophia Vanbrabrant, and Linley Young as Little Ensemble
Bigs:
- Lily Schnipke as Children’s Entertainer/Big Ensemble
- Faith Stoller as Doctor/Big Ensemble
- Deagan Schlemmer as Rudolpho/Big Ensemble
- Wyatt Walker as Sergi/Big Ensemble
- Jettie Rammel as Nurse/Big Ensemble
- Sophia Rupert as Cook/Big Ensemble
- Elex Dunn, Bryan Eastman, Levi Schlemmer, Olivia Eickholt, Whitney Holliday, Leah Schwinnen, Sophia Selhorst, Addi Wannemacher, and Alyssa Wells as Big Ensemble
Tech Crew:
- Evan Falk, Delani Knoch, Riley Block, Lucy Moser, June Wenninger, Rynlee Snyder
Show dates at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center are 7:30 p.m. Saturday, January 25, and 2 p.m. Sunday, January 26. Tickets are priced at $17 ($12 ticket plus $5 fee) for limited reserved seating and $15 ($10 ticket plus $5 fee) for general admission. Tickets are available for purchase through vanwertlive.com.
POSTED: 01/01/25 at 10:07 pm. FILED UNDER: Top Story