VWCT Youth Theatre to present Matilda the Musical

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Civic Theatre Youth Theatre is set to present a magical youth production of Matilda the Musical. In collaboration with Van Wert Live, the show will take the stage at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, bringing Roald Dahl’s beloved story to life.

About the show

Matilda the Musical is a high-energy, heartwarming tale filled with humor, magic, and courage. The story follows Matilda Wormwood, a brilliant young girl with a telekinetic gift, who is neglected by her self-absorbed parents. She finds refuge in her love of books and in her kind teacher, Miss Honey. As Matilda faces off against the tyrannical headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, she uses her intelligence, telekinetic powers, and a little rebellion to bring about change and fight for justice.

Cast

Main roles:

Sophia Stoller as Matilda

Raygan Rockwood as Trunchbull

Evvy Lamb as Miss Honey

Dante Lippi as Mr. Wormwood

Meah Johnson as Mrs. Wormwood

Elijah Foudy as Michael Wormwood

Allison Owens as Mrs. Phelps

Grant Bonifas as Escapologist

Jasleen Sharma as Acrobat

Littles:

Meadow Hamilton as Lavender

Lonnie Clevenger as Amanda

Vivian Laukhuf as Alice

Ivy Lippi as Hortensia

Rawli Smith as Bruce

Mox Sinn as Nigel

Emerson Eby as Eric

Grayson Baker as Tommy

August Clevenger, Ryker DeVelvis, Shooter Springer, and Liam Webb as Henchmen

Katelyn Beining, Briar Miller, Sophia Vanbrabrant, and Linley Young as Little Ensemble

Bigs:

Lily Schnipke as Children’s Entertainer/Big Ensemble

Faith Stoller as Doctor/Big Ensemble

Deagan Schlemmer as Rudolpho/Big Ensemble

Wyatt Walker as Sergi/Big Ensemble

Jettie Rammel as Nurse/Big Ensemble

Sophia Rupert as Cook/Big Ensemble

Elex Dunn, Bryan Eastman, Levi Schlemmer, Olivia Eickholt, Whitney Holliday, Leah Schwinnen, Sophia Selhorst, Addi Wannemacher, and Alyssa Wells as Big Ensemble

Tech Crew:

Evan Falk, Delani Knoch, Riley Block, Lucy Moser, June Wenninger, Rynlee Snyder

Show dates at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center are 7:30 p.m. Saturday, January 25, and 2 p.m. Sunday, January 26. Tickets are priced at $17 ($12 ticket plus $5 fee) for limited reserved seating and $15 ($10 ticket plus $5 fee) for general admission. Tickets are available for purchase through vanwertlive.com.