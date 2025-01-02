Bonus Random Thoughts: CFB Playoff

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

This special edition of Random Thoughts centers solely around the College Football Playoff, with just a hint of the NFL mixed in for good measure.

Bye=bye bye?

Before the College Football Playoff began, who knew that getting a first round bye would translate into bye-bye for the four teams that got them? That’s exactly what happened in the quarterfinals as Boise State, Arizona State, Oregon and Georgia all got byes and were promptly booted from the playoffs.

Seeding

As we all know, this year’s seeding process as it relates to byes was deeply flawed this year. It’s a safe bet it’ll be fixed by next year’s playoff.

12 is too many?

Let’s revisit this question – is 12 playoff teams too many? The answer seems to be yes. If most of us agree that teams 9-12, or in some cases, 5-12 are too many, than what are we doing here? I know, it’s all about the television revenue and ratings. At some point, it’ll become 16 teams, which will water it down even more.

Saturdays?

Why are the College Football Playoff semifinals being played on Thursday and Friday? Saturdays are for college football. Why not play both games on Saturday, January 11, 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. kickoff? Why is the national championship game being played on Monday, January 20? Why not Saturday, January 18? Again, Saturdays are for college football. I know the answer to both questions – it’s because the NFL will have Saturday playoff games. My answer is so what? Go head to head if you have to and let’s see which gets the bigger audience. College semifinal games vs. NFL Wild Card games? It’s pretty easy to figure out which would get more viewers.

Ohio State

I think we can all agree – if the Ohio State team that has shown up for the first two playoff games shows up against Texas and for the national championship game, they’ll win it all. However, if you’re like me, there’s that hint of doubt caused by the Michigan game. If that team shows up again, it’ll be over quickly. On a related note, I know this isn’t a popular statement but I’ll say it anyway – given the choice between beating Michigan and winning the national championship, I’ll take the national championship. Of course, I’d prefer both but if it’s one or the other, the big trophy would look great in its case.

Rematch?

Could we see an Ohio St.-Penn St. rematch in the national championship game? I wouldn’t be shocked.

Play clock

This is directed more at the pro game than college, but it does occasionally happen at the collegiate level and it really bothers me. Why is it okay for the play clock to hit :00 and the ball is snapped? That should be a delay of game penalty every time. At the end of quarter/half/game, when the clock game hits :00, that’s it. It’s blown dead. Why is the play clock treated differently?

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.