Kent Rogers

Kent Rogers passed away on Monday, December 30, 2024.

Kent was born February 28, 1944, to Ottl and Rhoda Rogers. He was born in Van Wert, Ohio where he met his future wife, Diana Mefferd.

Kent married Diana on December 18, 1965, and she preceded him in death in September. They spent their first few years of marriage living on an army base in Anchorage, Alaska and moved to Findlay in 1967.

Kent and Diana have three children, Scott Rogers, Shawn Rogers, and Andrea Rogers-Mathias; five grandchildren; Mariah (Ben) Sayalith, Matthew Stockard, Luke Rogers, Josh Rogers and Nick Rogers, and two great-grandchildren, Mason and Jai Sayalith.

After serving in the US Army, they headed back home and moved to Findlay shortly after. Kent started school at the University of Findlay and later took a job as a sales representative for Proctor & Gamble for the next 20 years. For his next adventure he started a business with his middle son, Shawn, called FDI and later Pukka. Kent was with the company for 16 years and retired in 2009. He and Diana stayed active in the community and absolutely loved being “Findlay people.”

Kent was beloved by his family and friends and will be deeply missed. He touched everyone he came into contact with. He had the gift of connection, and it served him well.

There will be no services at this time. He and Diana chose to have a private ceremony for them both at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.coldrencrates.com.

Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay, assisted the family with arrangements.