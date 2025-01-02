OSHP: fatal crashes down during holiday

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting three people died on the roadways over the New Year’s holiday period.

The three victims died in two fatal crashes. Of the three deaths, one was OVI-related and two were pedestrians who were hit by a car. Neither of the crashes occurred locally.

Additionally, troopers made 1,474 traffic enforcements, includes 77 OVI arrests, 73 distracted driving and 159 safety belt citations during the two-day reporting period, which started on Tuesday, December 31 at midnight and ran until Wednesday, January 1 at 11:59 p.m.

During the previous New Year’s holiday reporting period, there were six crashes that resulted in seven deaths. Three of the crashes involved alcohol and/or drug. Seven people in those crashes were not wearing seat belts. There were also 280 impaired-driving arrests made and 414 drivers were issue safety belt violations.

The public is encouraged to continue using #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity.