Friday night hoops scoreboard

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area boys high school basketball games played on Friday, January 3.

GMC

Edgerton 67 Hicksville 42

Fairview 46 Ayersville 37

Tinora 55 Antwerp 51 (OT)

Wayne Trace 66 Paulding 53

MAC

Delphos St. John’s 78 Parkway 46

Marion Local 56 Versailles 51

New Bremen 48 New Knoxville 37

WBL

Bluffton 82 Kenton 40

Celina 45 Wapakoneta 44

Elida 49 Van Wert 44

Non-conference

Kalida 51 Lima Central Catholic 45

Lincolnview 52 Kalida 46

Shawnee 53 Coldwater 51

Spencerville 88 Minster 77 (OT)

University School 63 Ottawa-Glandorf 46