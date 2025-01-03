Friday night hoops scoreboard
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area boys high school basketball games played on Friday, January 3.
GMC
Edgerton 67 Hicksville 42
Fairview 46 Ayersville 37
Tinora 55 Antwerp 51 (OT)
Wayne Trace 66 Paulding 53
MAC
Delphos St. John’s 78 Parkway 46
Marion Local 56 Versailles 51
New Bremen 48 New Knoxville 37
WBL
Bluffton 82 Kenton 40
Celina 45 Wapakoneta 44
Elida 49 Van Wert 44
Non-conference
Kalida 51 Lima Central Catholic 45
Lincolnview 52 Kalida 46
Shawnee 53 Coldwater 51
Spencerville 88 Minster 77 (OT)
University School 63 Ottawa-Glandorf 46
POSTED: 01/03/25 at 10:16 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports