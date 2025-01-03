Lancers win!

Lincolnview’s Chayse Overholt (above) scored 15 points, Max Hammons (below) added 14 points and the Lancers posted their second victory of the week, 52-46 over Fort Recovery on Friday. Kreston Tow chipped in with 12 points and Kody Hamilton led the hosts with nine rebounds. Lincolnview led 17-9 after the first quarter and 30-19 at halftime. Fort Recovery trailed by just four, 37-33 after three quarters. The Lancers (4-5) will host Van Wert in a girls/boys varsity doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. today. Photos courtesy of Hanna Young