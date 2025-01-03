The Van Wert County Courthouse

Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025

Lancers win!

Lincolnview’s Chayse Overholt (above) scored 15 points, Max Hammons (below) added 14 points and the Lancers posted their second victory of the week, 52-46 over Fort Recovery on Friday. Kreston Tow chipped in with 12 points and Kody Hamilton led the hosts with nine rebounds. Lincolnview led 17-9 after the first quarter and 30-19 at halftime. Fort Recovery trailed by just four, 37-33 after three quarters. The Lancers (4-5) will host Van Wert in a girls/boys varsity doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. today. Photos courtesy of Hanna Young

POSTED: 01/03/25