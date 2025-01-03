Oath of Office…

Local public officials and employees were sworn in at the Van Wert County Courthouse Friday morning. Among those taking the oath of office (above): Sheriff Tom Riggenbach, Clerk of Courts Cindy Mollenkopf, Prosecuting Attorney Eva Yarger and Common Pleas Court Judge Martin D. Burchfield, who was sworn in by Probate/Juvenile Court Judge Kevin H. Taylor. Shown below are Probation Officer Stacy Widmer, Probation Clerk Sydney Abromavich, and Chief Probation Officer Steve Wiechart; County Enginner Kyle Wendel, and Coroner Scott Jarvis. Photos submitted