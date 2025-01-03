The Van Wert County Courthouse

Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025

Oath of Office…

Local public officials and employees were sworn in at the Van Wert County Courthouse Friday morning. Among those taking the oath of office (above): Sheriff Tom Riggenbach, Clerk of Courts Cindy Mollenkopf, Prosecuting Attorney Eva Yarger and Common Pleas Court Judge Martin D. Burchfield, who was sworn in by Probate/Juvenile Court Judge Kevin H. Taylor. Shown below are Probation Officer Stacy Widmer, Probation Clerk Sydney Abromavich, and Chief Probation Officer Steve Wiechart; County Enginner Kyle Wendel, and Coroner Scott Jarvis. Photos submitted

