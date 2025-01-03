School board to meet January 14

Submitted information

The Van City Schools Board of Education’s 2025 organizational meeting, fiscal year 2026 tax budget hearing, and regular January board meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, in the First Federal Lecture Hall at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

In addition, the public records commission (board president, board vice-president, superintendent and treasurer) will meet immediately prior to the organizational meeting to review the records retention schedule.