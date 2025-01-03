The Van Wert County Courthouse

Friday, Jan. 3, 2025

Snow falls, NWS says more is on the way

VW independent staff

It didn’t take long for snow to appear in 2025.

A coating of the white stuff fell around Van Wert County overnight and more appears to be on the way. According to the National Weather Service Northern Indiana, 3-5 inches of snow is expected in the county Sunday night, with more snow possible Monday morning.

2-4 inches is forecast in Mercer County, 1-3 inches in Paulding County and 3-5 inches in Allen County Sunday night. To the south, including Darke, Shelby and Logan counties, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued from 7 a.m. Sunday, January 5, until 12 a.m. Tuesday, January 7. The current forecast calls for 5-10 inches of snow in the watch area.

