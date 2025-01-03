Snow falls, NWS says more is on the way

VW independent staff

It didn’t take long for snow to appear in 2025.

A coating of the white stuff fell around Van Wert County overnight and more appears to be on the way. According to the National Weather Service Northern Indiana, 3-5 inches of snow is expected in the county Sunday night, with more snow possible Monday morning.

2-4 inches is forecast in Mercer County, 1-3 inches in Paulding County and 3-5 inches in Allen County Sunday night. To the south, including Darke, Shelby and Logan counties, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued from 7 a.m. Sunday, January 5, until 12 a.m. Tuesday, January 7. The current forecast calls for 5-10 inches of snow in the watch area.