VWCT announces next production

Submitted information

The Van Wert Civic Theatre has announced its upcoming production of Ordinary People, a poignant drama written by Nancy Pahl-Gilsenan and directed by Sarah Glover.

The show will run from February 7-16, with performances at 7:30 p.m. on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, and matinee performances at 2 p.m. February 9 and 16. There are no Thursday performances during this run.

Ordinary People explores the emotional aftermath of a devastating family tragedy. The story revolves around the Jarrett family, who are coping with the loss of their elder son, Buck. Conrad, the surviving brother, is struggling with survivor’s guilt and deep emotional pain. At the same time, his parents, Cal and Beth, attempt to manage their own grief and the growing distance in their family dynamic. As Conrad undergoes therapy to confront his inner turmoil, the play examines themes of grief, communication breakdown, and the healing power of resilience.

The cast of Ordinary People includes Karter Hoffman as Conrad Jarrett, Trip Allenbaugh as Cal Jarrett, Nicolle Merkel as Beth Jarrett, Josie Ricker as Jeannine Pratt, Carrie Briggs as Karen Aldrich, Evan Joseph as Joe Lazenby, Jesse Donathan as Kevin Stillman, and Todd Abels as Coach Salan.

This deeply emotional production addresses themes of grief, loss, and mental health, which may be difficult for some viewers.

Tickets for Ordinary People are $16, with a discounted senior pre-sale price of $14. Tickets can be purchased by calling 419.238.9689 (please leave a message) or visiting vwct.org.

VWCT, located at 118 S. Race St. in Van Wert, is a non-profit organization dedicated to offering high-quality theatrical productions and providing a variety of opportunities for community involvement, from acting and directing to set design and costume creation.

