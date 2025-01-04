NWS issues Winter Weather Advisory

VW independent staff

The National Weather Service Northern Indiana has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 7 p.m. Sunday, until 10 a.m. Monday, January 6, for Van Wert and Allen counties. 2-3 inches of snow and slippery travel conditions are expected. Conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

The National Weather Service Wilmington has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 1 p.m. Sunday, January 5, to midnight, January 7, for Mercer, Auglaize and Hardin counties. 1-3 inches of snow is expected and roads, bridges and overpasses will likely become slick and hazardous.