Crestview rolls past Antwerp 71-35

VW independent sports

CONVOY — The Crestview Knights flexed their muscles on the way to their sixth consecutive win Saturday night.

The Knights (8-3) jumped out to a 23-11 first quarter lead, then led 44-19 at halftime on the way to a 71-35 victory over Antwerp at Ray Etzler Gymnasium.

Hayden Perrott jump started Crestview with nine first quarter points, while Baxton Leeth added five. Perrott poured in 11 more points in the second quarter, including three treys, then added eight more in the third quarter on the way to a 28 point outing. Owen Heckler finished with nine points and Tommy Heffner and Wren Sheets each finished with eight. Sheets also pulled down seven rebounds. The Knights were 29-of-58 from the floor, including 11-of-23 from three point range, and 2-of-3 from the foul line with 23 rebounds.

Antwerp (3-8) was led by Zaine McMichael, who scored 14 points, including eight in the third quarter. Keegan Gray-Wyckoff added eight points and the Archers finished 13-of-31 from the floor and 6-of-7 from the free throw line with 16 rebounds. Antwerp committed 16 turnovers, while Crestview finished with just five.

The Knights will travel to Bluffton for a key NWC Friday night (5 p.m. junior varsity start), while Antwerp will host Paulding (4:30 p.m. junior varsity start) the same night.