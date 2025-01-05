Elks donation…

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks recently donated $2,000 to the Salvation Army of Van Wert for their food pantry. The money is from a Beacon Grant the lodge received from the Elks National Foundation. The Elks National Foundation is a perpetual trust fund established in 1928 by the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. Contributions to the Foundation are made each year by almost one million Elks and their families and friends from more than 2,000 Elks Lodges across the United States, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Philippines. Shown above are Major Deb Weigner and Michael C. Stanley, Lodge Elks National Foundation Chairman. Photo submitted