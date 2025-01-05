LaRose announces final election results

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose recently announced the final results for Ohio’s post-election audit of the November, 2024 general election and in total, the results show a 99.99 percent accuracy rate.

“Ohioans deserve to know that their elections are transparent, accessible, and accountable,” said Secretary LaRose. “I am proud to announce yet another 99.9 percent audit accuracy rate and am grateful for the hard work and dedication of Ohio’s bipartisan election officials who make it happen.”

Frank LaRose

All 88 counties reported a 100 percent accuracy rate specifically for the presidential election.

A post-election audit is a comprehensive review of results to verify that the election was accurate. Prior to an election, county boards of elections are required to conduct a full battery of tests called logic and accuracy (L&A) testing on all voting equipment. After each election, a bipartisan team of Republicans and Democrats from county boards of elections compares the tabulated results to the hardcopy paper ballots to ensure fidelity between the two.

Last month, the Ohio General Assembly enacted legislation to codify the successful practice of requiring a post-election audit after every election. Previously, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose directed all county boards of elections to conduct a post-election audit after each and every election.

“During my administration, I have required post-election audits after every election and I am glad to see the General Assembly codify what is clearly a best practice that boosts voter confidence,” he said.

The 2024 general election also showed several extremely close races, emphasizing that even during a high-profile presidential election, every vote counts. With 23 automatic recounts triggered, Ohio saw three local issues resulting in a tie vote, three contests determined by three votes, and three contests within a single vote.

“With important local races on the horizon in 2025, it is important to remember that every vote counts,” stated LaRose. “Easy to vote and hard to cheat; that is our continued promise to every Ohioan.”