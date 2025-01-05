On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

VW independent sports

Here are this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7FM WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. Please note that due to contractual obligations, both radio stations will air the Cotton Bowl (Ohio St. vs. Texas) on Friday night instead of high school basketball. All games will air live. Games are subject to change.

WKSD

Tuesday, January 7 – Ottoville at Wayne Trace (boys)

Thursday, January 9 – Antwerp at Paulding (girls)

Saturday, January 10 – Liberty Center at Paulding (boys)

WERT

Saturday, January 10 – Van Wert at Marion Local (boys)