Portion of N. Washington St. to close

VW independent staff/submitted information

A reminder that U.S. 127 (N. Washington St.) northbound at Bonnewitz Ave. in Van Wert is scheduled to close for approximately seven days, starting Monday, January 13, for the Bonnewitz Ave. extension project.

According to the ODOT District 1 Office, the project includes the construction of new roads including traffic signal modifications, storm sewer, sanitary sewer, and water main.

Traffic will be detoured along U.S. 30 to U.S. 224 to Van Wert-Decatur Rd, back to U.S. 127.