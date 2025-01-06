Bischoff takes new role with OhioHealth

VW independent staff/submitted information

OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital President Joy Bischoff has been named Vice President of Enterprise Shared Services for the OhioHealth system. In her new role, Joy will oversee laboratory services, food and nutrition services, patient support services (EVS, parking, patient transport, language services), rehabilitation, ambulatory imaging and pharmacy for the entire OhioHealth system.

Joy Bischoff

Bischoff was named president of OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital in 2023. Until recently, she had also served as OhioHealth Hardin Memorial Hospital’s president since 2021. In those roles, Bischoff made a lasting impact in the community in several ways, including a monthly food distribution event in Kenton with the West Ohio Food Bank, and a $100,000 OhioHealth commitment to the YWCA of Van Wert County.

At Van Wert Hospital, Bischoff led the team in achieving significant financial improvement in fiscal year 2024. She also provided guidance through the hospital’s integration process, increased transparency with the community by launching a series of community leader luncheons, and developed a strategic plan focused on driving ambulatory growth which included securing an investment in the pharmacy department worth $3.1 million.

“I’m proud of the work of our team in Van Wert and I am excited to see our continued growth in services as we strive to provide high quality care close to home,” Bischoff said. “I look forward to this next chapter in my career as I take on a new challenge and role within OhioHealth.”

Until a new president is named, Chris Clinton, Regional Market President, will provide support to the Van Wert Hospital executive team.