Conditions lead to school closures

VW independent staff

The consensus was it was a tricky storm to forecast or predict.

Friday night, 3-5 inches of snow was forecast for Van Wert County Sunday night into Monday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for the area, then was later canceled after forecasters predicted the storm would stay well south of the county. By Sunday afternoon, the local forecast for late Sunday night into Monday morning called for a 40 percent chance of snow, making it seem like the county would be spared from the storm.

The prediction that the bulk of the winter storm would stay far south proved to be accurate, as areas such as Dayton and Columbus were hit hard, prompting many closures and various levels of snow emergencies.

Locally, there was less than two inches of snowfall overnight, but windy conditions caused blowing snow and led to icy conditions on roads throughout the county. The conditions forced all local schools to issue a two-hour delay then close for the day, effectivetly extending winter break by an extra day.

Road crews were called out and the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office and the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were dispatched to tend to slide-offs and fender benders.

Putnam County appeared to be hit hardest in the area. A Level 2 Snow Emergency was declared, meaning residents should only drive if necessary.