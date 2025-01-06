Etta May to kick of 2025 at the NPAC

By Quincy Thompson

Get ready to laugh until your sides hurt as Etta May and The Southern Fried Chicks return to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Saturday, February 1, to kick off 2025 with a bang. Supported by Leland Smith Insurance and Westwood Behavioral Health, this powerhouse trio – featuring Etta May, Leslie Norris, and Sonya White – will bring a hilarious and unapologetically saucy Southern perspective on life, love, and everything in between.

Etta May and the Southern Fried Chicks will be at the NPAC on February 1. Photos submitted

Etta May, often hailed as the “Queen of Southern Sass,” is no stranger to the Niswonger stage. Her quick wit and down-to-earth humor have made her a fan favorite across the country. Teaming up with the equally hilarious Leslie Norris and Sonya White, the Southern Fried Chicks deliver a night of laughter you won’t want to miss.

Who is Etta May, you ask? Prior to finding success as a stand-up comic, Etta wandered from dead end job to dead end job including a 10-year stint as a school bus driver. She says she learned how to handle unruly kids by Armor-Alling the seats and slamming on the brakes all the way to school. Her theory: “Kind of hard to pick a fight with the kid in front of you, when you’re just holding on for dear life.”

Then she decided to take a chance on herself and follow her dream. Lots of hard work and drive and a few years later she wins “Female Comic Of The Year” at the American Comedy Awards. It’s the American Story we are all told, that you can become anything you set your mind to in this great country. For Etta May, it worked!

Etta May has appeared on Oprah, Showtime, Comic Strip Live, MTV and as a guest commentator on “CBS Sunday Morning,” plus so much more. She headlines the successful all-female comedy tour, “Etta May and the Southern Fried Chicks,” selling out theatres all over the country. Think Blue Collar Comedy Tour with better hair and bigger attitude! In addition to television, Etta May is a regular on Sirius-XM Comedy Channels and the syndicated Bob & Tom radio show.

Tickets start at an economical $25, making it easy to gather your friends and family for an unforgettable evening of comedy. Whether you’re a loyal fan of the Chicks or new to their unique blend of storytelling and stand-up, this show promises to have everyone laughing out loud.

For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, visit the box office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, call 419.238.6722, or get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.