Hearing delayed for accused murderer

VW independent staff

A pretrial hearing to establish trial dates for a Van Wert man accused of killing his stepfather was delayed on Monday. The Van Wert County Common Pleas Court hearing for Larry Andrus Jr., 49, was postponed from Monday afternoon to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Andrus is five felony charges — murder, voluntary manslaughter, two counts of involuntary manslaughter and strangulation. The charges are tied to the September, 2023, death of Roy D. Watts, 59, at his home on S. Vine St.