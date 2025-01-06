Local YWCA seeking nominations

Submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County will host its annual Women of Achievement Scholarship Dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday March 27, at Willow Bend Country Club. Tickets for this event will go on sale in February.

This event is a celebration of local girls and women and their impact on the Van Wert Community. The YWCA will award three female high school students with a monetary scholarship and will also recognize Women of Achievement honorees in the following categories: Professional Leadership, Advocacy, Women’s Empowerment, Racial Justice, Volunteerism, Youth Development, Civic Dedication and Overcoming Adversity.

Consider nominating a woman of achievement who deserves to be recognized. Nomination forms can be found at www.ywcavanwert.org or by emailing khoug@ywcavanwertcounty.org. Additionally, female high school seniors who live in Van Wert County are encouraged to apply for the YWCA Scholarship for Young Women. Scholarship application forms can be found in all local high school guidance offices or by contacting khoug@ywcavanwertcounty.org. The deadline to submit Women of Achievement nomination forms and scholarship applications is 5 p.m. Thursday, February 13.

The YWCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the United Way of Van Wert County.