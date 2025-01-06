MSVW’s Chocolate Walk to be extra sweet this year

Main Street Van Wert’s popular Chocolate Walk will take place on Valentine’s Day, February 14, making this year’s event extra sweet. Van Wert independent file photo

VW independent staff/submitted information

Get ready to satisfy your sweet tooth and explore the heart of downtown Van Wert during the 2025 Historic Main Street Van Wert Chocolate Walk. This event, which has become a favorite of residents and others, will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, Friday, February 14. It will offer participants a chance to enjoy delectable treats while discovering the charm of local businesses.

Tickets are on sale now for $25 each or $40 for two, making this a perfect outing for friends, couples, or anyone who loves chocolate and community fun.

Tickets can be purchased at the following locations:

Collins Fine Foods

The Well

Winans Coffee and Chocolate

With over 30 stops on the map, ticket holders will visit familiar favorites and uncover hidden gems among downtown businesses. The popular annual event is described as a fun and tasty way to reconnect with the community while discovering new places or reacquainting yourself with local stores and offices.

Adding to the excitement, party buses will be available at two stops, ensuring a seamless and entertaining experience for all participants.

A full list of participating businesses will be announced one week prior to the event.

Main Street Van Wert extended gratitude to its sponsors and said due to their support, the event will be a “sweet” success:

Van Wert County Foundation

Superior Credit Union

Tekni-Plex

For more information and to purchase tickets, call 419.238.6911.

Historic Main Street Van Wert is dedicated to preserving and revitalizing the heart of the community by supporting local businesses, promoting events, and fostering a vibrant downtown.