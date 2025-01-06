School boards scheduled to meet

VW independent staff

Two local school boards will hold their first meetings of 2025 this week.

The Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. tonight (Tuesday) in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall. Prior to the regular meeting, the board will hold its annual organizational meeting, which is required by law. Among other things, the board will elect a president and vice-president for the calendar year, set dates and times of monthly meetings, set compensation for board members, and approve various committee assignments.

The agenda for the regular meeting appears to be light. Superintendent Jeff Snyder will honor the board – current President Eric Germann, Vice-President Michelle Gorman, and members Mark Zielke, Lori Snyder and Ashley Breese as part of School Board Recognition Month. Just two personnel items are on the agenda – the retirement-resignations of jr. high/high school guidance counselor Brenda Leeth and athletic director/dean of students Greg Leeth. The board is also expected to meet in executive session to discuss the employment and compensation of an employee.

The Vantage Career Center Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in the district conference room. The organizational meeting will take place, followed by the regular monthly meeting, which includes several routine agenda items.

The meetings are open to the public.