Allen Co. crash claims Delphos woman

VW independent staff/submitted information

DELPHOS — The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a Monday night crash that claimed a Delphos resident.

According to a report from the Lima Post, the accident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on Ridge Road in Marion Township. An investigation revealed Irma Kill, 81, drove a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu off the north side of the road and struck a utility pole. She was treated at the scene then was transported by Delphos Fire Rescue to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s in Lima, where she was later pronounced dead. Kill was not wearing a seat belt.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Delphos Police Department, Delphos Fire Rescue and Big Daddy’s Towing.