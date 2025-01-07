Gasser promoted…

During a ceremony held on Monday, Van Wert Fire Department firefighter Gary Gasser was promoted to the rank of lieutenant. Gasser was home schooled and graduated in 2011, then began his career in emergency services with the Payne Fire Department in 2012. In July of 2016, he was hired as a reserve firefighter with Van Wert Fire Department then hired as a full-time firefighter the following month. Since joining the department, Gasser has earned certifications in Firefighter 2, Advanced Emergency Medical Technician (AEMT), Fire/EMS Instructor, Live Fire Instructor, Fire Safety Inspector, and Youth Fire Setter Intervention Specialist, Haz-mat tech, confined space rescue, grain bin and ice rescue. Additionally, He is trained in NIMS 300 and 400, further enhancing his ability to manage complex emergency situations. Gasser currently lives in Payne with his wife, Hannah, their son, Bennett, and their two dogs. Also pictured are Mayor Ken Markward, Van Wert Fire Chief Jon Jones and Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming. Photo submitted