Gayle Howawrd Klinger

Gayle Howard Klinger, 81, of Convoy, passed away Friday afternoon, January 3, 2025, at the Meadows of Delphos.

He was born on January 24, 1943, in Van Wert, the son of Harry Klinger and Edna (Wheeler) Klinger, who both preceded him in death. On February 15, 1964, he married the former Connie Rose Thatcher, who just passed away on October 16, 2024. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Glenn Klinger and George Klinger and a sister-in-law Crystal Klinger.

Gayle Klinger

Gayle is survived by three sons, John (Karen) Klinger of O’Fallon, Illinois, Mark (Cyndi) Klinger of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Tim Klinger of Las Vegas; six grandchildren, Jakob (Disha) Klinger, Jonathan (Brittney) Klinger, Elyse (Ryan) Inbody, Mikenna Klinger, Ashlyn Klinger and Kamryn Klinger; two great-grandchildren, Theodore Klinger and Caroline Inbody, and a sister-in-law, Betty Klinger of Ohio City.

He was a U. S. Army veteran and a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church where he served as financial secretary for many years as well as Sunday school superintendent and on the board of trustees. Gayle retired from Aeroquip Corp., was a lifelong farmer, and operated Klinger Farm Drainage. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 178, Van Wert.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 10, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Van Wert with Pastor Thomas Chamberlain officiating. Interment will take place at I. O. O. F. Cemetery, Convoy, where military rites will be conducted by the combined honor guard of the American Legion and V.F.W. Posts of Van Wert. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services on Friday.

Pall bearers honoring Mr. Klinger will be Jakob Klinger, Jonathan Klinger, Ryan Inbody, Dustin Poling, Bryce Poling and Troy Robertson.

Preferred memorials: the Emmanuel Lutheran Church Joint Seminary Fund.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.