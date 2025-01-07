Gorman chosen as 2025 Lincolnview BOE President

Superintendent Jeff Snyder presents Board President Michelle Gorman with a certificate for School Board Recognition Month. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Organizational matters, two retirements, a visit from play cast members, routine matters and various updates made up the bulk of Tuesday’s meeting of the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education.

First, during the annual organizational meeting, the board elected Michelle Gorman as board president for 2025, and Mark Zielke as vice-president. Eric Germann was appointed as the legislative liaison with the Ohio School Boards Association and Lori Snyder as the student achievement liaison.

The board agreed to set regular monthly meeting days and times, generally 6 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall. Board members will be paid $125 per meeting.

During the regular monthly meeting, which followed the organizational meeting, the board accepted the retirement-resignations of Brenda Leeth, junior high/high school guidance counselor (33 years), and Greg Leeth, athletic director/dean of students (26 years). Superintendent Jeff Snyder praised both for their many years of service and called both “true Lancers.”

Snyder informed the board that a planned two-hour delay for a faculty in-service is scheduled for Tuesday, January 21, and he said four days of school have been missed so far due to weather. He noted the annual Rivals United competition between Lincolnview and Crestview will be held February 10-14, and he said new flooring will be installed in the community room at the Community Center this month. The new flooring will replace the existing carpeted floor.

“Our community room is in constant use which is awesome but with that use comes spillage sometimes because we don’t say no to food in that room,” he said.

He added the new flooring will be similar to the type in the cafeteria.

Snyder also handed out certificates and thanked board members for School Board Recognition Month.

Elementary Principal Nita Meyer told the board that report cards will go out this Friday and she said a Red Cross blood drive is scheduled from 1-5:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 23.

Junior High/High School Principal Brad Mendenhall said an informational meeting for College Credit-Plus students will be held with Van Wert, Crestview and Parkway from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

“We invite all of the area colleges that have College Credit-Plus programs within a 50-mile radius,” Mendenhall said. “It’s a good night for information and if students are interested in that program they should attend.”

He also said Lincolnview sophomores will tour Vantage Career Center on Friday, January 31.

In other business, the board approved the 2025 tax budget and accepted a $300 donation from the Van Wert County Fruit Growers for the Lincolnview FFA.

Board members also heard from play director Chad Kraner and several cast members from the recent production of Arsenic and Lace. Kraner said rehearsals are underway for the next production, “See How They Run”, which will take place the first two weekends of March.

The next meeting of the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.