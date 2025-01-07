Larry Burley Lytle

Larry Burley Lytle, 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2025, at Van Wert Manor in Van Wert.

He was born on February 24, 1940, and was the beloved husband of Louise Lytle, with whom he shared over 60 years of marriage.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Corwin B. Lytle and Lucille F. (Bendele) Lytle, as well as his sister, Connie L. Dobrin.

A proud veteran of the United States Navy, Larry enlisted in 1960 and dedicated over 20 years of service to his country, retiring with the distinguished rank of E-9. His naval career took him across the globe to places such as Vietnam, Turkey, New Orleans, Louisiana, and the Pentagon in Arlington County, Virginia. After his military service, Larry continued to serve his community as Commander of Van Wert VFW Post #5803 for many years.

Larry resided in Middle Point, where he enjoyed a life filled with simple pleasures and meaningful connections. A devoted fan of the Cleveland Browns, Ohio State University athletics, and the Cleveland Guardians (formerly Indians), he found joy in cheering for his favorite teams. Larry also had a deep love for reading and could often be found immersed in a good book.

A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, January 18, at Van Wert VFW Post #5803.

Larry’s memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew him. May his legacy of service and love bring comfort to all who mourn his passing.

Arrangements were entrusted to Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert.