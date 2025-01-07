Money coming to neighboring counties

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — State Representative Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) announced that $350,000 will be coming to Putnam and Paulding counties as a result of Governor DeWine signing Senate Bill 54 into law January 2.

“These investments will enhance opportunities in our region,” he said. “From exploring Putnam County’s rich history to enjoying the scenic trails of Paulding County, these projects will strengthen our communities and inspire local pride.”

The funding will be used for the following projects:

$250,000 for the Putnam County Historical Society Museum

$107,500 for the Paulding County Trails Project

Senate Bill 54 will take effect 90 days after the Governor’s signature.