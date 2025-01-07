Tickets being sold for Gun Bash event

The Van Wert County Agricultural Society will host a “Gun Bash” on February 8, at the Junior Fair Building at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner served at 6 p.m., followed by the draw at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $100 each and include one entry, catered meal, and complimentary drinks. The event will include multiple opportunities to win guns and prizes, a 50/50, and other side raffles and/or games. 100 tickets will be sold to begin, after 100 tickets are sold more guns will be added.

Guns will be supplied by Figs Firearms. Winners must pass a background check. You do not have to be present to win, but those present will have the first pick of guns.

Tickets for the event are available through the Van Wert County Fair office located at 1055 S. Washington St. in Van Wert, OH or by contacting any fair board director.