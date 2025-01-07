Tuesday night girls hoops roundup

VW independent sports

Bryan 46 Van Wert 41

At Van Wert High School, a second quarter scoring drought was costly for Van Wert, as the Cougars fell to Bryan 46-41 Tuesday night.

Van Wert led 12-9 after one quarter, with Jazzlyn Florence accounting for seven points. However, the Golden Bears outscored the hosts 13-3 in the second period for a 22-15 halftime lead. Behind eight more points by Florence, including a pair of treys, the Cougars closed the gap to 32-28 entering the fourth quarter. Florence added five points in the fourth quarter and finished with a game high 20 points. Amaya Dowdy finished with 10 points for the Cougars, and Josey Arnold led Bryan with 15 points, all on treys.

Van Wert (2-9) will host Defiance on Thursday.

Lincolnview 33 Kalida 21

KALIDA — The Lancers notched their fourth straight win with a 33-21 victory at Kalida on Tuesday.

Lincolnview led 8-1 after one quarter, with Keira Breese accounting for five points. Breese added five more in the second quarter and Lincolnview went on to lead 17-6 at the break. Emerson Walker tossed in a pair of third quarter buckets and Lincolnview extended the lead to 26-10 entering the final period. Breese finished with 16 points and Walker added eight. Addilyn Huber led Kalida with 10 points.

Lincolnview (7-5) will host Spencerville on Thursday.

Crestview 67 Antwerp 41

CONVOY — Crestview outscored Antwerp 38-20 in the second half and the Lady Knights improved to 9-3 with a 67-41 home win on Tuesday.

Led by Ellie Kline, Crestview had four players finish in double digits. Kline scored 19 points, Kaci Gregory added and Josie Kulwicki and Haley McCoy each added 10 points.

Crestview will host Bluffton on Thursday, with the junior varsity game tipping off at 5:30 p.m.