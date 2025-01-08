FAFSA assistance available next week

Van Wert High School will offer a FAFSA assistance meeting from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

Tony Dickman, Coordinator of Financial Aid at OSU Lima will answer questions and assist students and parents in completing the FAFSA form for college financial aid.

The meeting is open to Crestview, Lincolnview, Vantage and Van Wert City School seniors and parents. Both parent/guardians and students must be in attendance. Those attending will need to bring a laptop, as FAFSA can’t be completed on a phone. In addition, applicants will need to create an FSA ID at least one week in advance of the meeting. To create a FSA ID, go to studentaid.gov and click on “Create an Account” or login if you already have a FSA ID.

Anyone who has questions prior to the meeting should contact the Student Services Office 419.238.2180.