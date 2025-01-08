Latest donation…

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks recently donated $2,000 to the Trinity Friends Church for their food pantry. The money comes from a Beacon Grant the lodge received from the Elks National Foundation, a perpetual trust fund established in 1928 by the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. Contributions to the foundation are made each year by over 800,000 Elks and their families and friends from the 1800 Elks Lodges across the United States, Puerto Rico and the Philippines. The food pantry is open from 12-2 p.m. and 4-5:30 p.m. every Tuesday. They are also open the third Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Shown above are Larry Adam representing the food pantry and Michael C. Stanley, Lodge Elks National Foundation Chairman. Photo submitted