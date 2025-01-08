Rev. Robert L. Shook

Rev. Robert L. Shook, 84, of Decatur, Indiana passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on June 27, 1940, in Van Wert County to Harvey D. and Bernice L. (Weyer) Shook, who both preceded him in death. On August 27, 1961, Bob was united in marriage to Nancy M. Arnold at Greenbrier Church in Ohio City.

He attended Rockford Belle Community Church. He was a member of the Willshire Sportsman Club.

Bob was a graduate of Van Del High School and Huntington College. He retired in 2005 from serving as a pastor in the Church of the United Brethren In Christ denomination in Indiana and Ohio. Apple Grove, Mt. Union, Mt. Victory, Mt. Hermon and Letart Falls, Convoy, Galloway Chapel, Logan, and Mt. Zion (Bobo), were among the many churches he faithfully served. He also worked at Walmart in Decatur for nine years, retiring in 2008, where he was known as Bob the Builder.

Bob enjoyed fishing and woodworking. He liked to build and repair bicycles, especially for his grandkids. There is a sign on his garage door that says “If grandpa can’t fix it, nobody can.” He loved spending time with his family and friends. His garage was meticulously organized – there’s a place for everything, and everything in its place.

Survivors include wife of 63 years, Nancy M. Shook of Decatur; four daughters, Lucille F. (Richard) Burcham of Logan, Ohio, Geraldine L. (Kerry) Columber of Canton, Ohio, Cynthia A. (Troy) Chrisman of Ray, Ohio, and Patricia L. (Brandon) Braun of Monroe, Indiana; two sisters, Jacqueline Hunter of Ohio City, and Mary Alice (Charles) Sanders of Princeton, Indiana; 10 grandchildren, Courtney (Matthew) Hazelip, Christine Burcham, Catherine (Seth) Stimmel, Kirby (Rachel) Columber, Jennifer (Dan) Sterner, Holly Columber, Andrew Columber, Roxanne Beavers, Cheyenne (Justin) Tackett, and Laci Braun, nine great-grandchildren, and four step-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Russel H. Shook; three sisters, Lulu Glee Ayers, Katherine A. Hoverman, and Rose Elaine Lichtenberger, and a great-grandson.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 11, at Rockford Belle Community Church with Pastor Ken Smith and Pastor Eric Burk officiating. Burial will follow at the Greenbrier Cemetery in Ohio City. Family and friends will be received from 10-11 a.m. Friday, January 10, at Woodcrest Porter Auditorium and from 2-7 p.m. Friday, January 10, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at Rockford Belle Community Church.

Preferred memorials: Laurel Missions in Kentucky or Operation Christmas Child.

Arrangements by Zwick and Jahn Funeral Homes of Decatur, Indiana.

